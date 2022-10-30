Milwaukee Bucks will face Detroit Pistons in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The only undefeated in this 2022/2023 regular season, the Milwaukee Bucks, are looking for their sixth consecutive victory and remain leaders. Wisconsin's franchise record is 5-0, a start that seems to reaffirm them as one of the main candidates to reach the final instances this season.

The Detroit Pistons are off to the complete opposite start to their rivals in this game. In six games played, they have barely obtained a victory, and little by little everything seems to indicate that this new version of the Michigan franchise will not improve many compared to what they were last season. Of course, there is still a long way to go and maybe they will power some players and become a competitive team.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons: Match Information

Date: Monday, October 31, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons: Storylines

This will be the first of four games these two teams will play this season. On the one hand, the Milwaukee Bucks want to continue as leaders of the Eastern Conference and undefeated, winning their sixth consecutive game. On the Pistons side, they have had a poor start to the season and will be looking to bounce back.

How to Watch or Live Stream Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons to be played this Monday, October 31 at the Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin will be broadcast in the United States on: BSDET.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not given their favorites for this game yet, but they will surely do so in the next few hours. However, the Milwaukee Bucks will most likely be chosen as favorites.

