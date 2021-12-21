Milwaukee Bucks, the last NBA Champions, will face the Houston Rockets this December 18 at 8:00 PM (ET) at the Fiserv Forum for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, and how to watch it live in the US.

The Milwaukee Bucks will receive this Wednesday, December 22 at 8:00 PM (ET) at the Fiserv Forum for this season 2021/22 the Houston Rockets who continue their tour of the Eastern Conference. Here you can check out the game preview, information, predictions, and how to watch it live in the US. This game will be broadcast in the US on Fubo TV (free trial).

The reigning NBA champions are coming off a negative streak: they have lost 3 of their last 4 games (the last two in a row), which has allowed both the Chicago Bulls and the Cleveland Cavaliers to surpass them (and the Heat remain just one win away from them). They seek to recover from this bad moment against the Rockets who do not come in the best way.

The Houston franchise is the second worst in the Western Conference. They have won very little this season (just 10 games) and their tour in the East is not being positive: 2 wins and 3 losses are the balance of the five matches they have played. Now, they have a chance to close this road better by beating the Bucks, although this appears to be a tanking season for Houston.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Live Stream: Fubo TV

Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets: Storylines

The game that the Milwaukee Bucks will play against the Houston Rockets this Wednesday, December 22 at 8:00 PM (ET) at the Fiserv Forum will be the second that these two rivals have played against each other this season. The previous one took place just a two weeks ago, on December 10. At that time, it was a 123-114 victory for the Bucks.

It will be a match in which the Milwaukee will be more forced to go for the victory, not only so that the Miami Heat does not approach them and to end their losing streak, but also to be able to return to the second place in the Eastern Conference. In the case of the Rockets, thinking that this is quite possibly a tanking season for them, there is little we can expect, although that does not mean that the Bucks have already won the game.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between the last Champions, the Milwaukee Bucks, and Houston Rockets, to be played this Wednesday, December 22, at the Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: Bally Sports WI, ATTSN-SW.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets: Predictions

Most likely in the next few hours the bookmarkers will announce their favorite for this game of the 2021/22 NBA regular season, but it is more than likely that the favoritism is on the part of the Bucks who are an aspiring team to win the title, while on the Rockets' side, this will most likely be a tanking season for them.

