The last NBA champions, the Milwaukee Bucks, will face Toronto Raptors this Wednesday, January 5 at the Fiserv Forum. Here you will find everything you need to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, storylines, and how to watch or live stream free the game. You can watch it in the US on Fubo TV (free trial).

The Milwaukee Bucks continue on their way in search of defending the title obtained last season. They are currently third in the Eastern Conference with the same number of victories as the Chicago Bulls (who are first) but with four more losses (14 to 10 for the Bulls). The Bucks' goal will obviously be to get to the top of the standings.

On the other side will be the Toronto Raptors, the last team that would be qualifying for Play-in. The position of the Canadian franchise is clearly not comfortable because a fall can cost them to lose their place in the postseason. Their win / loss record is 16-17, while the Knicks and Hawks (their immediate pursuers) are 17-20 and 16-20 respectively. This is why the Raptors have little room for error and must win as much as they can to stay in 10th place.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Live Stream: Fubo TV

Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors: Storylines

The game that the Milwaukee Bucks (the last champions) will play against Toronto Raptors this Wednesday, January 5 at 7:30 PM (ET) at the TD Garden, will be the second between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on December 2, on that occasion it was a victory for Raptors by 97-93.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors to be played this Wednesday, January 5, at the Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin; will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: Bally Sports WI, SN.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors: Predictions

Bookmarkers haven't released their favorite yet, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. However, and despite the fact that the first game was won by the Raptors, the most probable thing is that the favorites are the Milwaukee Bucks who fight to reach the top positions, while the Raptors try to stay in 10th position to be able to aspire to the Play-in.

