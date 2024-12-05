NBA News: Kevin Durant's injury status for Suns vs. Pelicans game revealed

The New Orleans Pelicans have a significant opportunity in their upcoming game against the Phoenix Suns, as Kevin Durant, one of the NBA‘s standout stars, has been ruled out due to a sprained left ankle.

Durant’s absence could be a major boost for the Pelicans, who are currently on a nine-game losing streak and hold the worst record in the Western Conference at 4-18.

Despite facing challenges, including injuries to key players like Brandon Ingram, the New Orleans Pelicans could finally have a chance to snap their losing streak. Durant’s injury increases their chances of securing a much-needed win.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania via X, “Phoenix Suns All-NBA forward Kevin Durant will be re-evaluated in one week due to a left ankle sprain. Durant suffered the injury while landing on a Spurs player’s foot during Phoenix’s win on Tuesday night.”

A Crucial Game for New Orleans

This game against the Suns is pivotal for the Pelicans. A win could provide momentum and turn the tide of their season, while another loss could further hurt their playoff hopes. With Durant sidelined, New Orleans has a prime opportunity to exploit the Suns’ weakness. If they manage to beat Phoenix Suns, they will face a tough matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder in their next game.

What’s Next for the Phoenix Suns?

The New Orleans Pelicans will face the Phoenix Suns at 8:00 PM EST this Thursday night in an NBA duel filled with emotion and marked by the absence of Durant.