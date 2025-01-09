The fans are gearing up for the Wild Card round. With six matchups scheduled, two on Saturday, three on Sunday, and one on Monday, the NFL world will be drawing attention to the teams battling for a spot in the next round. Amid the excitement, the MVP debate continues with Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe sharing his top pick.

The NFL community is largely in agreement: Bills QB Josh Allen and Ravens QB Lamar Jackson are the leading contenders for the MVP award. That’s why the debate has been straightforward, as there are only two front-runners, and their stats played a significant role to the decision.

Sharpe already decided his MVP selection, considering both stats and impact that his player has had on his team. “I’ve got to give it to Lamar Jackson,” Sharpe said.“I just cannot overlook 4,100 passing yards, 900 rushing yards, 41 touchdown passes, and just four interceptions. He’s also got a top-five passer rating all-time.”

Jackson has undoubtedly been one of the best players in the league. Among with the stats cited by Sharpe, Jackson achieved significant milestones in the NFL. While other players have reached similar benchmarks, these could play a crucial decision in the MVP this season.

Lamar Jackson, quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens.

Why didn’t Sharpe choose Josh Allen?

Sharpe’s response to the MVP awards wasn’t only to bring up Jackson’s decision. He also weighed in on Allen’s outstanding season with the Bills, and explained why, in his view, he is not going to be MVP in this season, ahead of the Wild Card round in the NFL.

“I know Josh Allen has been tremendous—he’s been phenomenal,” Sharpe said. “But what Lamar Jackson has done, I don’t know if we’ll ever see it again. I don’t know if Lamar can replicate it. I just can’t overlook those stats.”

Ravens HC Harbaugh agrees with Sharpe

As Sharpe brought up Jackson’s stats to support his decision, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh did the same after the matchup against the Browns in Week 18. Without hesitation, Harbaugh discussed Ravens QB’s performance during the regular season.

“I mean, 4,172 passing yards, 41 touchdown passes, more than 900 rushing yards, and over 20,000 career passing yards. What else needs to be said?” Harbaugh remarked. “He’s a competitor. He’s a fighter, and he’s relentless. He’s one of a kind.”

With just a month away until the Super Bowl in New Orleans, the expectation is growing, not only for the championship game, but also for the NFL’s individual awards. Since 2022, the NFL MVP ceremony has been held on the Thursday before the Super Bowl, that is schedule for February 9.