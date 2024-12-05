NBA Rumors: Clippers may finally know when Kawhi Leonard will make season debut

The Los Angeles Clippers fans have been eagerly waiting updates regarding Kawhi Leonard’s NBA season debut, which reportedly will come soon. After much speculation surrounding the star’s recovery from a serious injury, reports suggest he could be back on the court sooner than expected.

The Clippers, who have recently found their rhythm following a tough start to the season, are hoping Leonard’s return will further bolster their roster. With key players like James Harden and Mo Bamba already in the mix, Leonard’s presence could be a game-changer for the squad.

According to Bill Simmons on The Bill Simmons Podcast, Leonard is expected to return by December. “My Clippers guy was telling me Kawhi’s coming back before Christmas. I think he’s ramped up. He’s ramped up and ready to go,” Simmons reported. If the timeline holds, Clippers fans could see Leonard rejoin the team and return to form just in time for the holiday stretch.

Bill Simmons’ sources told that Leonard will be back before Christmas. @Via APH00PS.

Leonard’s first images on the floor

Still recovering [and apparently training] from off-season surgery, Leonard has yet to make his regular-season debut. However, he was seen taking practice shots ahead of Wednesday’s game, offering a hopeful sign of progress as he works toward a return.

While the Clippers have been performing well without him, Leonard’s eventual return could elevate the team even further. Simmons’ report suggest that the star forward could make his comeback before Christmas. However, as of now, there has been no official confirmation from head coach Tyronn Lue or the Clippers’ medical staff.

Leonard’s comments on the NBA

Last week, Leonard’s former teammate Patrick Beverley participated in The Pat Bev Podcast and opened up about a revealing conversation he had with the Clippers star. Beverley offered valuable insight into Leonard’s mindset during his time off, shedding light on how the two-time NBA Finals MVP views the current state of the league.

According to Beverley, Leonard didn’t mince words when discussing the NBA‘s current landscape. “‘The league stinks right now. Views are low. They’re waiting on The Klaw,’” Beverley shared, quoting Leonard’s candid assessment of the league’s status.

With his return on the horizon, fans of the Los Angeles Clippers will be watching closely, hoping that Leonard can help elevate an already promising season to new heights. As the team prepares for his much-anticipated return, the league may soon find itself with a formidable contender in the West once again.