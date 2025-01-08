NCAAF News: Jalen Milroe top weapon in Kalen DeBoer's Alabama makes surprising decision about future

Kalen DeBoer is gearing up for a demanding second year at the helm of the Alabama Crimson Tide football program. After a very disappointing debut season in Tuscaloosa, Deboer will vie for much better results, but will need all the help he can get from his roster as quarterback Jalen Milroe is leaving campus. On that note, Alabama learned exciting news about the decision taken by one of the top weapons in the team.

The Crimson Tide were left off the College Football Playoffs after the school failed to secure ten wins in the season for the first time since 2007. Fans in Alabama got a glimpse of their past before Nick Saban during the first season with DeBoer, and they didn’t like it one bit.

Neither did DeBoer who is looking to strengthen the roster in hopes of righting the ship during the 2025 NCAA campaign. While it’s very early to tell, the Crimson Tide believes they’ve gotten a key piece to their success back.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wide receiver Germie Bernard will return to Alabama next season. Though most signs pointed at the talented wideout declaring for the NFL Draft, the top weapon for the script A, along with Ryan Williams, will be back for ‘Bama’s revenge tour.

Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide warms up before the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Advertisement

Bernard has taken his play to the next level after transferring to Alabama from Washington prior to this season. He found a great teammate in Milroe, and led the team in receptions with 50 catches for 794 yards and two touchdowns.

Advertisement

see also Kalen DeBoer, Alabama sign key player to fill rushing attack's void after Jalen Milroe's departure

Reason to stay

Although the 2025 draft class has some serious talent at the wide receiver position, Bernard could’ve been among the mix and be an underrated selection for the skill position. Regardless, Bernard has elected to stay in school for his senior year, and hopefully continue to improve his draft stock.

Advertisement

“I know with the people coming back and the newcomers coming in, just being able to have this season to be a leader,” Germie Bernard stated about his decision, via ESPN. “I think we’ll make it really far this year.”

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Bernard also pondered the opportunity to graduate when making his decision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Exciting offensive weapons

On top of Bernard’s decision to stay, and sophomore superstar Ryan Williams headlining the Crimson Tide’s offense, DeBoer has brought some interesting talents on board. At the WR position, freshman Lotzair Brooks looks to be another big-hitter in Alabama’s recruit class.

Germie Bernard #5 of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs in this reception for a touchdown against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the fourth quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 12, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Advertisement

Former Louisiana running back Dre’lyn Washington is joining the school and bringing a new face to the running backs room led by Justice Haynes and Jam Miller.

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Alabama, Kalen DeBoer freshman weapon transfers to SEC rival for 2025 season

Of course, Alabama’s success will still rely on freshman quarterback Keelon Russell to be their guy. Whether Russell becomes QB1 in his first season remains unclear, and it’s possible Ty Simpson steps in under center, given his longer tenure with the team.

Advertisement

Whatever path DeBoer decides to take, he needs to hit the bullseye, as the Tide’s hopes will rest in their quarterback’s hands.