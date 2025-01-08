NCAAF News: Texas HC Steve Sarkisian issues very strong warning about Ohio State to his players

The Texas Longhorns will have a lot on their plate when they take on the Ohio State Buckeyes during the CFP Semifinal at the Cotton Bowl. Head coach Steve Sarkisian witnessed as Ohio State dismantled the best team in the nation, sending a statement to Texas about what’s coming for them. Ahead of the highly-anticipated clash on January 10, Sarkisian sent his team a strong warning about the red-hot Buckeyes.

Texas and Ohio State arrive in Arlington after very different wins during their Quarterfinal matchups. Whereas the Longhorns had to grind it out in overtime to defeat the Arizona State Sun Devils, the Buckeyes made light work of the No. 1 Oregon Ducks and had the win in the bag before halftime.

Basing off their last two showings, it’d be clear the school from Columbus should be favored to move on to the NCAA‘s National Championship. However, anything can happen and Texas is happy to embrace the underdog role and shock the country.

But, there’s a catch. Ohio State is a juggernaut, and Sarkisian knows it. Texas is a powerhouse, though, yet it will be on its toes against a star-studded offense in the Buckeyes’ program. Ahead of the match, the Longhorns’ head coach issued a strong message to his team, warning Texas about the elite receiving duo of Jeremiah Smith and Emeka Egbuka.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian during the first half of the first round College Football Playoff game between the Texas Longhorns and the Clemson Tigers on December 21, 2024 in Austin, Texas. Texas won, 38-24.

“[Smith and Egbuka] are impactful players that are real issues. We’re going to have a hard time guarding them,” Steve Sarkisian stated, via On3. “They’re both big, physical players. They have speed. They have really big catch radiuses. They’ve got a quarterback who delivers them the ball.”

Put on notice

The talent of Ohio State’s wideouts was never in question. However, after Smith and Egbuka dominated the Rose Bowl, making the best program in college football look foolish on the gridiron, fear struck in the eyes of Texas.

Against the Ducks, Smith and Egbuka combined on 12 receptions for 259 yards and 3 touchdowns. Sarkisian and the Horns’ defense must keep the best WR-duo in the country in check at AT&T Stadium, or it’s going to be a very long night.

Double-edged sword

The ground game cannot be overestimated, either. Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson is a force to be reckoned with as he can take the top off defenses when he reaches the second level on the field.

Jeremiah Smith #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on after defeating the Oregon Ducks 41-21 in the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2025 in Pasadena, California.

With the Buckeyes’ abundance of offensive resources and Will Howard’s talent, the Longhorns may face a ‘pick your poison’ dilemma. Stacking the box might help avoid big runs, but it leaves the secondary vulnerable and exposed to the electrifying duo of Jeremiah Smith and Emeka Egbuka.