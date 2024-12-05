NBA News: Clippers star James Harden loses key player for the upcoming games

The Los Angeles Clippers are facing a challenging stretch ahead in the NBA regular season. With James Harden now at the helm, the team will rely on him and the rest of the roster to step up as they prepare for critical matchups in December. The Clippers will face off against the Warriors, Rockets, and Mavericks in the coming weeks, games that will be crucial for their playoff aspirations.

However, things are looking grim for the Clippers after a tough loss to the Timberwolves at the Intuit Dome. The team will need all of its key players in top form to turn things around, but unfortunately, injury concerns are already piling up.

One of the notable absences is Terrence Mann, who broke his left middle finger during the team’s recent NBA Cup game against the Trail Blazers. Mann will require surgery before he can return to action. Joey Lynn of Sports Illustrated reported, “It was determined today that Terrence Mann will need surgery to repair his fractured left middle finger.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition to Mann’s injury, rookie Kobe Brown will also be sidelined for the next few weeks due to a herniated disc. “Brown will be reevaluated in two weeks,” Lynn added. These setbacks come at a difficult time, as the Clippers were starting to regain their confidence after a rough start to the season. For Mann, in particular, this is a major blow, as he had been providing solid contributions off the bench.

Advertisement

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks controls the ball against Terance Mann #14 of the LA Clippers in the first half during game five of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on May 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Advertisement

Mann’s importance to the Clippers

While Brown saw limited minutes during the regular season, Terance Mann was a key contributor to Tyronn Lue’s game plan. His absence will leave the Clippers searching for the right replacement. Potential candidates to step into his role include Jordan Miller or Trentyn Flowers.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Clippers HC Tyronn Lue gets brutally honest on James Harden after beating the Blazers

Mann enjoyed a solid campaign in the 2023-2024 NBA regular season. In his sixth year with the Clippers, he played in 23 games, starting 11. Over those appearances, he scored 144 points—averaging 6.4 points per game. He connected on 56 of 126 field-goal attempts (44.4%), hit 16 of 47 three-pointers (34%), and converted 16 of 24 free throws (66.7%).

On the defensive end, Mann was a standout. He grabbed 71 rebounds in total, including 24 offensive and 47 defensive boards. He also recorded 22 steals, dished out 40 assists, and blocked 5 shots.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mann and Brown join Leonard on the injury report

Alongside Brown, who has been sidelined for much of the season, the Clippers are also dealing with an injury to one of their stars, Kawhi Leonard. Still recovering from surgery, Leonard has not yet played in the regular season but was spotted before Wednesday’s game taking some practice shots, signaling progress toward his return.

The images may provide some relief for a team that has been performing well this season, but things could improve even further with Leonard on the floor. According to the latest reports, the Clippers star could make his return this December, though there has been no official statement from Tyronn Lue or the Clippers’ staff.

Advertisement