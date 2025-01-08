NCAAF News: Former Jalen Milroe's teammate at Alabama joins Raiola's Cornhuskers through Transfer Portal

After finishing the regular NCAAF season with a positive record of seven wins and six losses, along with a victory in the Pinstripe Bowl against Boston College, the Nebraska Cornhuskers‘ campaign can be considered a success. Despite this, they are already looking ahead, and for the upcoming season, Dylan Raiola will add a former teammate of Jalen Milroe from Alabama to his team.

According to reporter Hayes Fawcett, via his official X (formerly Twitter) account @Hayesfawcett3, the player joining to strengthen Matt Rhule‘s team is offensive tackle Elijah Pritchett.

“BREAKING: Alabama OT transfer Elijah Pritchett has Committed to Nebraska, he tells @on3sports. The 6’6 330 OT started all 13 games for the Crimson Tide this season. Was one of the Top Available OTs in the Portal. 2 years of eligibility remaining,” Fawcett stated.

Last season, Pritchett participated in every game for Kalen DeBoer’s team, playing a key role in protecting Jalen Milroe throughout the entire season.

Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates after his rushing touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs with Parker Brailsford #72 and Elijah Pritchett #57 during the second quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Pritchett’s arrival at Nebraska could strengthen an offensive line that faced several challenges throughout the season. Undoubtedly, a high-quality addition for Matt Rhule’s team.

Rhule adds another defender to his roster

The transfer portal continues to generate movements within College Football, and the Nebraska Cornhuskers are one of the programs looking to strengthen their lines through this window to improve their numbers next season.

In recent hours, it was announced that defensive back Jamir Conn is headed to Lincoln, bringing with him two seasons of eligibility remaining. The player arrives from Southern Illinois, where he played 23 games over the past two seasons.

In addition to Conn, the Huskers secured a potential key weapon for Dylan Raiola, as wide receiver Dane Key, from Kentucky, has committed to the program. Undoubtedly, Nebraska is preparing strongly for what’s ahead.

