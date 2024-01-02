The New York Knicks have officially made the first big move of the NBA season. Trading for OG Anunoby could end up having a massive ripple effect around the league, as multiple teams will now look to acquire Pascal Siakam from the Toronto Raptors.

Anunoby is tailor-made for what the Knicks needed. They craved a wing-stopper, and they had one of the best in the game. He’s also capable of creating his own shot, drive to the rim, and facilitate for others, not to mention the fact that he was a massive upgrade over the unimpressive RJ Barrett.

Even though losing Immanuel Quickley was a big blow to their team and the second unit, the Knicks got significantly better with that trade. Then again, that doesn’t mean they’re ready to pursue an NBA championship yet.

Fortunately, they do have plenty of assets to keep making trades, and the only reason they made this transaction is because they had another ace up their sleeve. They have a plethora of draft picks to trade and could make a Godfather-like offer most teams won’t be able to turn down. But who could be on their radar now? Let’s break it down.

NBA Rumors: Donovan Mitchell and next trade targets for the Knicks

3. Malcolm Brogdon

This might not seem like a big trade, and he has struggled with injuries over time. However, Malcolm Brogdon embodies everything Tom Thibodeau stands for. He’d pull the strings of the second unit, playing mistake-free basketball and sound defense, all while also contributing in the defensive glass.

Brogdon isn’t a superstar, but he’s a championship-caliber role player. He can play and guard multiple positions, start or come off the bench, and he’s not a liability in the clutch if you need another ball-handler next to the more aggressive Jalen Brunson.

2. Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell has been tied with a move to New York for years now, and the Knicks tried to acquire him before the Cleveland Cavaliers one-upped them. But with the Cavs missing Darius Garland and Evan Mobley for the foreseeable future, they might not be able to compete this season.

Then again, chances are that Mitchell won’t become available until the offseason. He has yet to sign a contract extension with the Cavaliers and didn’t sound too inclined to do it. Should that be the case, the Knicks would be obvious frontrunners to acquire his services.

1. Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine is the most obvious and most likely trade candidate, not only for the Knicks but for every single team looking to get another 20+ points-per-game scorer. The Chicago Bulls aren’t going anywhere, and he’s already outstayed his welcome under coach Billy Donovan.

The Knicks would be adding another big-time offensive weapon, and they’ve had the defenders and the defensive-minded coach to hide his flaws on that end of the floor. He fits their timeline and is the kind of player who could help them go from pretenders to contenders in the blink of an eye.