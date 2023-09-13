Only two years ago, Giannis Antetokounmpo won his first NBA championship with the Milwaukee Bucks. It was a memorable night for the Greek star, but he’s already over it.

The Bucks failed to get close to the promised land in the last two seasons, falling particularly short in 2023. Despite being the No. 1 seed in the East, Milwaukee was shocked by the Miami Heat in the first round of the playoffs.

This offseason, Giannis raised many eyebrows by suggesting he could leave the organization if the team doesn’t have what it takes to contend. Recently, he insisted that his desire is to be where he can succeed.

Giannis says he wants to win more rings

“I am a winner. I want to be a winner. Contracts, fame, status, comfort zone does not matter to me. I don’t want to be able to get stuck in this lifetime to keep on talking about the same story,” Giannis said on the 48 Minutes podcast on Bleav, via ClutchPoints.

“I’m tired with sharing the same story over and over again. I know we haven’t won a championship in 50 years. But at the end of the day, I want to create new memories, I want to win a lot of championships.”

How many years does Giannis have left in his contract?

Giannis Antetokounmpo is entering the third of a five-year, $228m contract, which includes a player option for the 2025-26 season.