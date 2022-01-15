With the trade deadline zooming in, Rob Pelinka is making calls to try and bolster the Los Angeles Lakers' rotation.

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the NBA season with high hopes and expectations. Then again, the Russell Westbrook experiment has drawn plenty of negative reviews, as he's failed to make a positive impact on the court.

Anthony Davis has missed a big chunk of the season with an injury and he doesn't seem close to making a return. Also, the Lakers veterans have failed to live up to the hype and the team looks like a borderline playoff squad right now.

That's why it's not surprising to see that Rob Pelinka is working around the clock to try and give LeBron James some help. For that purpose, they could pursue Gary Trent Jr. of the Toronto Raptors.

NBA Rumors: Lakers Want To Trade For Gary Trent Jr.

(Via Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype)

"The Los Angeles Lakers have been doing their due diligence around the league, and expressed interest in Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr., according to league sources. One of several players they’ve checked in on. However, I don’t see a deal happening between those teams at this time since it would likely have to involve Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn from a salaries perspective."

Needless to say, whether the Raptors will be interested in any deal involving Trent - or in that offer - remains to be seen, but that gives us a picture of the kind of player Rob Pelinka is pursuing right now.

Lakers Exploring The Market For Some Of Their Players

"The Lakers have little trade flexibility, but that hasn't stopped Los Angeles from exploring various potential deal," Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report said. "Rob Pelinka's front office has only Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn as non-minimum players with tangible trade value, and that combination won't be nearly enough to land Grant or Turner. But the Lakers have called rival teams to assess the trade value of DeAndre Jordan, Dwight Howard and Kent Bazemore, sources said."

Whether it's Trent or any other player, it's clear that the Lakers desperately need help to turn their pedestrian offense around. With a couple of pieces and Anthony Davis' return, they can still salvage their season.