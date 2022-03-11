The Philadelphia 76ers could never keep up with the Brooklyn Nets, so Kevin Durant had plenty to say after the game. Check out what he told the media.

Philadelphia 76ers fans looked forward to their home game vs. the Brooklyn Nets as if it was Game 7 of the NBA Finals. But taking a look at the scoreboard, the saying 'be careful what you wish for' really comes to mind.

The Nets dominated the game from start to finish. Even despite Joel Embiid's presence, they scored in the paint nearly at will, and shut down James Harden in what's been his most disappointing game of the season.

Moreover, it's clear that booing Ben Simmons wasn't a priority anymore after watching their team go down by nearly 30 points, which is why Kevin Durant made the most of the chance to take a big shot at the fans:

Kevin Durant Mocks Sixers Fans For Booing Ben Simmons

"Most definitely, I think all of us were. We look at Ben as our brother, so we knew that this was a hostile environment and we knew he didn't have an opportunity to play so we wanted to come out there and have him focus on the court more so than always focusing on him," Durant said. "So they focused on the court tonight and it's hard for you to chant at Ben Simmons when you are losing by that much."

"Quieted all of them down midway through the game," KD added. "It was very quiet towards the end, we ain't hear no more Ben Simmons chants from the Sixers fans. It was more Nets fans in here than anything."

Durant Takes A Shot At The Sixers

Moreover, KD was completely unfazed by the Sixers or beating them. If anything, he doesn't think they're that good of a team anyway and it's not like it was a playoff game or the NBA Finals:

“We ran them, they’re not really a good transition team," Durant said after the game. "It's a regular-season win. Did we win a championship tonight? No. Did we get to clinch a playoff spot? No."

These two teams clearly don't like each other. The Nets hold the upper hand and a 3-1 lead in the regular-season series, not to mention they expect to be at full strength come playoff time. So, maybe Sixers fans will take it down a notch the next time they're in town.