Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are ready for a blockbuster matchup against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the playoffs. It’s a rematch of last year’s Western Conference final.

The Nuggets are favorites with a tremendous roster led by Jokic surrounded by enormous talent like Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell Pope, Michael Porter Jr and Aaron Gordon.

However, the Lakers are on a roll winning 12 of their last 15 games and are probably the current biggest threat in the NBA. That’s why, the Joker warned his teammates about what’s coming next.

“It was probably the toughest series that we had last year. Yes, we beat them 4-0, but they’re a really talented team, well built. They have a couple guys getting back. I have respect for them.”

NBA Playoffs 2024: Who is favorite to win in Lakers vs Nuggets?

The Denver Nuggets are clear favorites (-375) to beat the Los Angeles Lakers (+270) in the start of the playoffs. That’s why LeBron James admitted they have to deliver almost perfect performances.

“We have to play mistake-free basketball. Make it tough on them. They’re going to try to make it tough on us, obviously. But if we can play as great of a game as we can play, and they’re going to play as great of a game as they play, it’s going come down to one or two possessions. And we’ll see who executes then.”

As it happened with Jokic, the King has outmost respect for the Denver Nuggets. “It’s the defending champion. They know what it takes. They know how to win. They’ve been extremely dominant on their home floor over the last few years. They’ve got an MVP on their team. They’ve got a closer on their team. They’ve got high-level players, high-IQ players and they’ve got a hell of a coach.”