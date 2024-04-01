LeBron James is 39 years old and, despite his age, the legend is having another impressive season with the Los Angeles Lakers. Undoubtedly, the King is the main reason why they are still alive heading toward the play-in tournament.

At the moment, the Lakers hold the 9th place in the Western Conference in a tremendous race with the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets to survive. Furthermore, it still cannot be ruled out that they surpass the Pelicans, Kings and Suns to secure a direct ticket to the playoffs.

However, if LeBron wants to win his fifth NBA championship, the great challenge will come when facing contenders like the Denver Nuggets or, in a title series, probably against the Boston Celtics or the Milwaukee Bucks.

Of course, if the star fails, the question is what will happen to his future. In a surprising statement, James has admitted that retirement is increasingly closer. Rarely had he spoken in this way before.

When will LeBron James retire?

After scoring 40 points against the Brooklyn Nets, LeBron James was asked by reporters about how much longer he’ll play in the NBA. The answer has left millions of fans and the Los Angeles Lakers stunned.

“Not very long. I’m on the other side of the hill. I’m not going to play another 21 years. That’s for sure. Not very long. I don’t know when that door will close as far as when I retire, but I don’t have much time left.”

Although LeBron may already be considering retirement, the only reason which could possibly delay that big decision is perhaps his son. For several months, the King has admitted that he would like to share the court with Bronny, although James doesn’t want the young USC prospect to compromise his own career for it. Only time will tell.