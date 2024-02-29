LeBron James and Stephen Curry will play for Team USA in the 2024 Olympics at Paris. According to a report from Shams Charania, 11 of 12 spots in the roster are almost locked for head coach Steve Kerr.

Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Davis, Bam Adebayo and Jrue Holiday are the names which make this squad a clear favorite to win the gold medal.

Since the debacle against Argentina in 2004, the United States has climbed to the top of the podium in the last four editions of the Olympic Games. However, this scenario is different because it would be the Last Dance together for many NBA stars. Something that could only be compared to what happened with the group led by Michael Jordan in 1992.

What will be the starting lineup of Team USA in the 2024 Olympics?

Steve Kerr would present this starting lineup in the 2024 Olympics: Stephen Curry (PG), Jayson Tatum (SG), LeBron James (SF), Kevin Durant (PF) and Joel Embiid (C).

Certainly, everything will depend on the physical condition of the players with five months left before the start of the Olympic Games. For example, even though Embiid is projected as a starter, his injury problems are significant.

Charania’s information emphasizes that Kerr considers that currently, he only has to define one spot on his roster heading to the grand event in Paris. Undoubtedly, it will be the most watched sport in the Olympics.