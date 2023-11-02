The Philadelphia 76ers were finally able to move on from James Harden and turn the page on this saga. But as usually happens in the NBA, that doesn’t mean this story is over. If anything, it just got started.

Most fans rush to make conclusions as soon as a trade is announced. Most of the times, recency bias and the immediate impact a move could have on a team lead them to judge whether Team A won the trade or if Team B paid too much and whatnot.

However, some of the time, GMs are playing chess, not checkers, and it’s not about how a move can make a team better now but about the position it puts them to be significantly better in the future. Notably, all signs point toward this being one of those cases.

On one hand, the Los Angeles Clippers pushed all their chips to the center to make a championship run right now. Considering the new CBA, it was their only choice. On the other, Daryl Morey got some financial flexibility, draft assets, and some solid role players, but that doesn’t mean he won’t look to replace Harden with another star.

Sixers Will Play The Waiting Game

Sam Amick of The Athletic recently reported that the Sixers will continue to stay active in trade talks. He believes Daryl Morey would’ve never traded Harden unless he was 100% certain that another star could potentially become available. However, that may not happen now or even this season:

“It’s safe to assume Morey has a list of targets for his possible replacement, but he’s also well aware that it could take some time for those players, whoever they might be, to become available,” wrote Amick. “The annual uptick in desperation doesn’t typically come until later – like, say, much closer to the league’s Feb. 8 trade deadline.”

He’s not the only analyst who believes the Sixers are playing the long game. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Sixers have identified Zach LaVine, OG Aunoby, Donovan Mitchell, and even Bojan Bogdanovic as potential replacements for his disgruntled All-Star.

“Some potential targets to keep an eye on for Philadelphia include Zach LaVine, who can spread the floor, and OG Anunoby, who is loved by coach Nick Nurse, which I think is important,” said Scotto. “Other names Philadelphia will monitor include Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell and Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic, I’m told.”

One Door Closes, One Window Opens

It wasn’t a coincidence to see that the Sixers waited this long to deal Harden. They wanted to get a glimpse of Tyrese Maxey’s development — or lack thereof — and a first look at their team under coach Nick Nurse, and the early returns were quite encouraging.

Maxey’s growth as a shot-creator, his ability to push the pace on the break, and his fit next to Joel Embiid convinced the organization that they would be just fine sans Harden. Also, their new-look offense has all players getting touches, so they didn’t need another ball-dominant initiator.

Embiid isn’t getting any younger, and there’s more pressure on his shoulders now than ever, especially after another disappointing playoff run. But with Maxey taking another leap forward, a plethora of above-average role players, and the prospect of another star arriving at some point in the future, these are promising days in the City of Brotherly Love.