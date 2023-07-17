Victor Wembanyama has been in the spotlight for way too long. Even before he was the undisputed first-overall pick of the NBA Draft and got to meet Gregg Popovich, countless scouts were already raving about him.

But as exciting as his skill set is, there are big concerns about his health and durability. He might need to add a lot of muscle and strength to endure a full NBA season without injuries.

With that in mind, an unnamed scout recently revealed that the San Antonio Spurs will take no chances with their prized rookie, who could be ‘load-managed’ from the very first day.

Spurs To Sit Victor Wembanyama Early During Rookie Season

“He is only 19, and he needs developmental work for translation to the NBA. I would expect both load management and competition management. Spoon-feed him a cautious diet of challenges early in his career,“ the scout said.

Truth be told, this might be for the best, even if it’s not encouraging or exciting. That will hurt his chances of being Rookie of the Year, but the Spurs are looking at the big picture here.

If Wembanyama doesn’t turn out to be as good as advertised, so be it. But at least, let’s not make it about his health, and let’s put him in a position to stay healthy and actually prove himself on the court.