Why is Stephen Curry not playing tonight, Mar. 13, for Warriors vs Timberwolves at Chase Center?

Stephen Curry won’t suit up for tonight’s Golden State Warriors vs Timberwolves matchup at Chase Center because he remains sidelined with a persistent right knee injury that has kept the star guard out of action since late January.

The team confirmed he will miss at least another 10 days as he continues his recovery from patellofemoral pain syndrome coupled with bone bruising, forcing him to skip his 16th straight game this season.

His absence has been more than a minor blip; it’s reshaped their entire offensive identity. The two‑time MVP hasn’t played since Jan. 30, and while MRIs have shown no structural damage, the team has opted for a cautious approach.

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What happened to Stephen Curry?

Stephen Curry has been ruled out due to a persistent right knee injury — specifically patellofemoral pain syndrome (often called “runner’s knee”) with bone bruising and hasn’t played since Jan. 30.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors in 2026 (Source: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

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The Golden State Warriors confirmed that the two‑time MVP has missed multiple games as the soreness and swelling in his right knee have lingered, despite clean MRI results showing no structural damage.

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His knee issues first flared late in January and what initially looked like a short absence snowballed into a long layoff as the franchise opted for caution over urgency.

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The team has repeatedly re‑evaluated him, and while he has begun individual on‑court work in recent days, he remains far from full practice or game action. His absence has been a crushing blow for the Warriors.

When will Stephen Curry play again?

Stephen Curry is officially expected to remain out for at least 10 more days, with another evaluation slated afterward, making his earliest realistic return around March 21, but no exact date has been set.

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The Warriors’ medical staff has been cautious, choosing to slowly ramp up his workload and monitor how his knee responds before clearing him for full contact, according to reports from NBA and ESPN.

The current timeline means he will miss several more matchups, including games against the Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks, and likely a road game in Atlanta later this month.

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The plan is for him to be re‑examined after this 10‑day phase of intensified workouts and then determine whether he’s ready for scrimmage and full‑speed action.

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Even Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has stressed that progress is being made, but there’s no guarantee he returns as soon as that evaluation date if the knee isn’t 100 % ready. The organization appears focused on preserving his long‑term health.