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NY Yankees make major Game 2 rotation decision involving Cam Schlittler ahead Opening Day

The New York Yankees are making a key Game 2 rotation decision involving Cam Schlittler, signaling their strategy and confidence in the young right-hander.

By Alexander Rosquez

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Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo.
© Chris Graythen/Getty ImagesCam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo.

The New York Yankees appear to have settled on their Game 2 starter, and it’s a notable move involving young right-hander Cam Schlittler as the team finalizes its early-season pitching plans.

According to YES Network’s Jack Curry, the Yankees are preparing to give Cam Schlittler the ball for Game 2. The decision aligns with how the club has mapped out his workload and rest schedule heading into the regular season.

Curry reported on X that Cam Schlittler is likely to start Game 2 for the Yankees. Reading the tea leaves, he’s scheduled to pitch on Monday and presumably five days later on 3/21.

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He also added, That would give him one extra day of rest to face SF on 3/27. Pitch count will be about 65–70 so Yanks will have full pen behind him.”

Cam Schlittler #31 of the Yankees pitches against the Blue Jays. Ishika Samant/Getty Images
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Why the Yankees are making this move

The Yankees’ plan gives Schlittler a controlled environment to build up his pitch count while keeping him aligned for a potential start against the San Francisco Giants later in the month. With the bullpen fully available behind him, New York can manage his outing carefully without overextending the rookie.

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What this means for the rotation

Schlittler’s placement in Game 2 signals growing confidence from the coaching staff, who have been impressed with his poise and command throughout camp. It also helps stabilize the rotation while the Yankees navigate early-season innings limits and health considerations.

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As Opening Day approaches, the decision underscores the organization’s willingness to trust young arms in meaningful spots — and Schlittler now has a prime opportunity to seize a larger role.

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Alexander Rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
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