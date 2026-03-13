Rams draft picks in 2026: All the selections LA will have in April

The Los Angeles Rams will head into the 2026 NFL Draft with seven total picks, including two selections in the first round. That early draft capital gives them an important opportunity to reinforce several areas of the roster.

At the top of the board, the franchise are set to pick No. 13 overall, a selection originally acquired from the Atlanta Falcons, along with their own first-round choice at No. 29 overall.

The additional pick came from a previous draft trade that allowed Los Angeles to move back in 2025 while adding valuable future capital. Holding two first-round selections gives the team flexibility in many ways.

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What picks do the Rams have in the 2026 draft?

The Los Angeles Rams currently have seven picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. Despite holding two selections in the first round, they lost several mid-round picks in recent trades, which leaves the team with a smaller total draft class than many other NFL franchises.

Ronnie Rivers #20 of the Los Angeles Rams in 2026 (Source: David Jensen/Getty Images)

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Their most valuable asset is their pair of first-round selections. Los Angeles owns pick No. 13 overall, originally acquired from the Atlanta Falcons in a previous trade, along with No. 29 overall, their own first-round selection.

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Those two early picks give the front office an opportunity to add high-end talent or explore trade scenarios depending on how the board develops. Here’s the projected full list of Rams selections for the 2026 draft:

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Round 1: No. 13 overall (via Atlanta Falcons)

Round 1: No. 29 overall

Round 2: Rams pick

Round 3: Rams pick

Round 6: Rams pick

Round 7: Pick via Baltimore Ravens

Round 7: Compensatory pick

Round 7: Compensatory pick

Can the Rams trade up in the 2026 draft?

The Rams can trade up in the 2026 NFL Draft if they decide to use their first-round capital to move higher on the board. With two selections in the opening round — No. 13 and No. 29 overall — Los Angeles has enough flexibility to package picks in a potential trade.

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Trading up could become an option if the Rams identify a top prospect they believe won’t fall to their current slots. General manager Les Snead has a long history of aggressive draft-day decisions, often prioritizing impact talent over holding onto multiple mid-round picks.