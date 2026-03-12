Kyler Murray’s Vikings contract includes clause that gives him leverage in 2027

As confirmed by the Minnesota Vikings’ official statement, Kyler Murray has been signed to a one-year contract. Now, reports suggest the deal grants Murray full leverage in the NFL. According to insider Ari Meirov, Murray’s new deal includes a no-tag clause. Now, it’s up to him to play good football in 2026.

The no-tag clause means Murray cannot be franchise tagged by Minnesota. In other words, Murray is guaranteed to either become an unrestricted free agent in 2027 or be handed a lucrative contract by the Vikings. That is, of course, provided he puts on a strong production in the 2026 NFL campaign.

While much has been speculated about Murray and his playing style, it’s clear as day that him and his agent have done their due diligence. When it comes to his contract, Murray has knocked it out of the park. It’s only fitting as the former Heisman trophy winner and first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft was also a top-10 pick in the 2018 MLB Draft.

Murray got himself a great contract

It’s hardly a secret in the NFL: quarterbacks are getting paid from left to right. Though gutted about his exit from the Cardinals, Murray knows better than to cry over spilled milk. Thus, as soon as he became an unrestricted free agent, he made sure to find the best possible contract. Moreover, signing with the Vikings puts him in a great spot to compete for a starting job.

Kyler Murray, former QB of the Arizona Cardinals

With UFA Carson Wentz trending toward signing elsewhere and Max Brosmer looking like anything but a finished product in his eight career appearances, the Vikings’ depth chart has J.J. McCarthy and Murray competing for the QB1 role.

If Murray can come away with the job, the supporting cast—featuring Justin Jefferson, T. J. Hockenson, Jordan Addison, Aaron Jones, and Jordan Mason—can help him reconnect with his best football. Murray could take it from there.

Minnesota can’t afford another misstep

Thanks to the reported clause in his contract, Minnesota will face two options: pay a hefty price to re-sign him or let him walk as a UFA. If the Vikings know one thing, it is that they cannot be the stepping stone for another reborn quarterback.

Sam Darnold went on to win a Super Bowl just one year after they let him walk. As unlikely as it may seem now, Murray could repeat that story, and Minnesota cannot afford to be on the wrong end of history once again.

