Trey Hendrickson reveals the reason why he joined Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Trey Hendrickson has one thing in his mind and that’s why he joined the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson. The defensive end said the following, “I’m in a win-now window. My career has been phenomenal and I’ve been so blessed to meet great people and win a lot of games with Drew Brees and Joe Burrow. But this opportunity to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, get into the win column and build something from the ground up is an amazing opportunity.”

In fact, the message is loud and clear, the reason Hendrickson joined the team is because he wants to win the Super Bowl right now. “The standard is high here and I’m excited for that challenge,” Hendrickson said. “Incredible defense, incredible people, and looking forward to this season.”

Hendrickson has 31 years of age, so he knows it’s not like he has forever to wait for that all-elusive Super Bowl ring to come by. Instead, he is chasing the championship, and that’s his main goal before calling it a career. Hendrickson is still a high-impact player.

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Hendrickson is not Crosby for one main reason

As a pass-rusher, Hendrickson has nothing to envy from Crosby. The fact is the main and key difference relies on the rushing defense aspect of the game. Crosby is miles better defending the run. That’s the main difference. Now, when you also have linebacker Roquan Smith on the roster, maybe you just want the pass-rusher side of things.

Hendrickson vs Crosby (Image generated with AI)

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Hendrickson’s 2025 season got cut short due to injury. However, he is a more prolific pass-rusher. Still, the fact is Crosby is just a much more dangerous presence to deal with. The fact is the Ravens are now getting an elite pass-rush, and the run defense will have to be a problem that someone else solves.

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see also Raiders have reportedly made final decision on another Maxx Crosby trade

The Ravens are a promising defense

The last two years, the Ravens have been a bipolar defensive unit. They usually stink at first, and then turn elite in the second half. The hope is all that changes now that Jesse Minter is the head coach.

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Minter is a defensive-minded coach, and he also comes from the Harbaugh coaching tree. He has all the bases to make this unit one of the best in football. Then, let Lamar Jackson and company take the reins on offense.