ESPN insider Brian Windhorst recently revealed that the Los Angeles Lakers could've had Kyrie Irving this offseason, yet they failed to fulfill LeBron James' wish of a reunion.

Almost a decade ago, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving were one of the deadliest one-two punches in the NBA. Together, they led the only team to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals.

They didn’t end on good terms. Irving forced his way out of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and they didn’t talk to each other for years before finally making amends.

Then, James campaigned for the Los Angeles Lakers to trade for him when he was on his way out of Brooklyn. As a matter of fact, they even made an offer to get him, per Brian Windhorst.

LeBron Wanted Kyrie In Los Angeles

“LeBron wanted the Lakers to trade for Kyrie Irving when he was on the trade block, a couple of different times in ’22 and ’23,” Windhorst said on ESPN’s Get Up. “The Lakers made an offer at the trade deadline last year. Dallas’ offer was just better.”

Kyrie Irving of the Dallas Mavericks

The Lakers Chose Not To Pursue Irving

Things didn’t end there, though. Apparently, the Lakers could’ve one-upped the Mavericks in free agency and granted LeBron’s wish. Instead, they chose to keep their core guys together:

“The Lakers actually could’ve created the cap space to beat the Mavericks offer last year, but they elected not to. They elected to re-sign the players from the team that had just got to the Western Conference Finals,” Windhorst continued. “So there’s a couple of near misses. I do not suspect that we’re going to see an opportunity for them to play (together) again, but I would never say never in the NBA.”

Fast forward to today, and Irving is four wins away from another championship, all while the Lakers went home in the first round. That’s how quickly and drastically things can change in the league.