Aaron Rodgers has not had a great tenure with the New York Jets. Amid rumors of his potential departure, the experienced quarterback has announced his final decision regarding his continuity with the club.

When the Jets announced the arrival of Aaron Rodgers, the team’s fans were eager to see him in action. After several struggles with quarterbacks, the club was finally set to have a top-tier player leading the offense.

Unfortunately, their dreams were quickly shattered. The quarterback couldn’t play his debut season due to a torn Achilles, and his second year has been such a disaster that many fans already want him out of the club.

Aaron Rodgers makes big decision on his continuity with the Jets

Aaron Rodgers’ tenure with the Jets has been a complete disaster. The Super Bowl XLV champion initially suffered a season-ending injury that sidelined him for the entire 2023 season, but fans were hopeful for a remarkable comeback in 2024.

While his individual stats have not been awful, Aaron Rodgers has not been the clutch player the Jets expected him to be. The club was eliminated early this year, and now his future is uncertain.

Rumors suggest that the Jets may not be interested in keeping Aaron Rodgers in 2025. The quarterback made a promise to play at least until next year, but the club may not be on the same terms.

Now, Aaron Rodgers has decided to stay with the club. The experienced quarterback’s commitment is such that he is willing to reduce his salary and even take on a different role with the team.

Aaron Rodgers (8) looks on from the sidelines during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in East Rutherford.

During an appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Monday, Aaron Rodgers said that he is willing to take a pay cut and become a mentor to whichever rookie quarterback the Jets select in the 2025 NFL Draft.

This last idea has shocked many, as he was not the mentor the Packers expected when they drafted Jordan Love. However, it seems that, as the Jets may be interested in releasing him, Rodgers wants to show commitment to keep his job for at least one more year.

Who are the top quarterback prospects in 2025 for the Jets?

Unfortunately for New York, there are not many top-tier quarterback prospects this year. Scouts see this generation as one of the least talented at the position, which could be a good sign for Aaron Rodgers’ desire to stay with the Jets.

Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are projected to be selected in the first round. After them, Jalen Milroe, Carson Beck, and Dillon Gabriel are set to be second-round picks.

