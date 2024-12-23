The UNC Tar Heels recently added Bill Belichick as their new head coach. In recent days, he has been revealing his coaching staff, and now a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots is joining him in this new quest.

Last year, the New England Patriots made the decision not to continue with Bill Belichick. The head coach gave six Super Bowl rings to a franchise that was not regarded as a successful one at all.

Nevertheless, the departure of Tom Brady in 2020 changed everything for Bill Belichick. The head coach couldn’t find success without the legendary quarterback, leading to his exit from the Patriots after a remarkable 24-year tenure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bill Belichick welcomes a three-time Super Bowl champion to the UNC Tar Heels

A new era will begin for the UNC Tar Heels. In recent days, the University of North Carolina was rumored to be interested in hiring Bill Belichick as head coach, suggestions that became a reality almost immediately.

see also NFL legend Bill Belichick picks the greatest football players of all time besides Tom Brady

Bill Belichick is one of the most successful coaches in NFL history. He led the Patriots to six Super Bowl victories, but he failed to find a landing spot after being released by the club last year.

Advertisement

After not being signed by any NFL team, Belichick started a broadcasting career. Nevertheless, his desire to coach was still there, which is why he didn’t hesitate to take the job offered by the UNC Tar Heels.

Advertisement

Since accepting the offer, Bill Belichick has been adding several members to his staff. Now, a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots is joining him to create a formidable group of coaches.

Advertisement

Steve Belichick, new defensive coordinator for the UNC Tar Heels

Steve Belichick, son of Bill, will become the defensive coordinator for the UNC Tar Heels, per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. He won three Super Bowl rings while being his dad’s assistant coach with the New England Patriots.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is Steve Belichick’s experience?

Steve Belichick was the assistant coach for the Patriots from 2015 to 2018. He then coached several specific positions such as safeties, linebackers, and defensive backs before joining the University of Washington this year as defensive coordinator.

see also Not the Lions: NFL legend Bill Belichick reveals which NFC team might reach the Super Bowl

According to rumors, Bill’s idea to hire Steve is to give him the head coach position once his tenure is over. The legendary coach wants to create a smooth transition once he retires in the future.

Advertisement

SurveyIs Bill Belichick the greatest coach in NFL history? Is Bill Belichick the greatest coach in NFL history? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE