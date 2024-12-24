Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman sends warning to Kirby Smart, Georgia about QB Gunner Stockton

The Georgia Bulldogs and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will go head-to-head during the CFP quarterfinal at the AllState Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on New Year’s Day. After the Bulldogs confirmed quarterback Carson Beck underwent successful surgery on his right elbow, Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman made something clear to Kirby Smart about preparing for backup Gunner Stockton.

Notre Dame left no doubts with a solid performance against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoffs first round matchup. The Fighting Irish made the most of their home-field advantage and prevailed 27-17 over their cross-state rivals. With the win, the Domers moved on to face a much bigger test.

On January 1st, Marcus Freeman’s team will face off against an NCAA powerhouse. Smart’s program is a force to be reckoned with and always a spectacle, regardless of how they approach a game. However, the Bulldogs will be without their starting quarterback, Carson Beck, for their matchup against Notre Dame and throughout the postseason.

While the Dawgs leaned on Stockton to secure victory in the SEC Championship, the dynamic could change as opponents, including the Fighting Irish, now have time to prepare for the sophomore backup. Ahead of the highly-anticipated bout, Freeman voiced a strong statement, warning Smart.

August 31, 2024: Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart walks the field before the game against the Clemson Tigers in the 2024 Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

“I think you look at the 13 games they’ve played, they’re not gonna be a completely different offense with the new quarterback,” Freeman said, via On3. “There’s about 83 plays with him that we have in a cut up from the second half of the SEC Championship and some other times during the season.”

Freeman explains what Stockton excels at

Although Stockton’s experience in college football is limited, and his tape is reduced to a very narrow sample size, the QB2 in Athens will have the chance to make a name for himself during the Playoffs.

It’s the opportunity he’s been dreaming for all season, Stockton’s window opened at the most critical time and Freeman knows Notre Dame cannot underestimate him.

“There’s some things he does really, really well, within their system,” Freeman told media. “He makes fast decisions. He obviously can extend plays with his feet. A little bit more QB run. But we’re still going to plan to see the things we’ve seen their offense do, no matter who’s in at quarterback.”

Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman in action during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.

Georgia announces Beck underwent surgery on elbow

Just days ago, Smart mentioned that Beck and his family were considering all options for the appropriate rehab for his right elbow injury. Shortly after, the school released a statement giving the news of Beck’s successful surgical procedure.

“Georgia quarterback Carson Beck underwent successful surgery Monday on his right elbow to repair his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL), performed by renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles, Ca,” the statement read. “A full recovery is expected with throwing to begin spring of 2025.”

Though an official announcement is yet to be revealed by the quarterback, these news may very well indicate Beck will not be declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. Most probably than not, the senior-year QB will stay another year in school since he has another year of eligibility remaining. However, Beck himself has yet to speak on the topic.