Where to watch Wolverhampton vs Manchester United live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Wolverhampton will face off against Manchester United in a Matchday 18 showdown of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans in the USA can catch every moment of the action with a variety of broadcast and streaming options available. Here’s a breakdown of kickoff times and how to watch.

Wolverhampton secured a vital win in their Matchday 17 clash, boosting their survival hopes with a crucial three points against Leicester City. The victory not only moved Wolverhampton closer to safety but also cut Leicester’s lead to just two points, making the battle for survival even more intense.

On the other hand, Manchester United, fresh off their Manchester Derby victory, have struggled in recent weeks, suffering disappointing results in both the Carabao Cup and Premier League. The Red Devils are eager to bounce back and get back on track, with their eyes set on closing the gap to the cup spots.

When will the Wolverhampton vs Manchester United match be played?

Wolverhampton receive Manchester United this Thursday, December 26, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 18. Kickoff is set for 12:30 PM (ET).

Wolverhampton vs Manchester United: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

How to watch Wolverhampton vs Manchester United in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between Wolverhampton and Manchester United in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: USA Network, Universo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.