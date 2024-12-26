Trending topics:
MLB Rumors: Yankees target Gold Glove talent to fill key roster spot

The New York Yankees are eyeing a Gold Glove winner to fill a key MLB roster spot. Is this defensive star their next big acquisition?

Gleyber Torres #25 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of Game Four of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on October 29, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
© Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty ImagesGleyber Torres #25 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of Game Four of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on October 29, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

By Alexander Rosquez

The New York Yankees have had an exceptionally active MLB offseason. After missing out on Juan Soto, the team has made several moves to bolster its roster, including acquiring stars like Max Fried, Devin Williams, Cody Bellinger, and Paul Goldschmidt. However, one critical position remains unresolved: second base.

Gleyber Torres held the position for most of the past few seasons, but with his departure in free agency, the Yankees are searching for a replacement who can provide defensive stability and support the pitching staff.

Recently, content creator Steven Russell predicted in an Instagram video that the Yankees might sign a former San Diego Padres player and 2023 Gold Glove winner.

Who Could Be the Yankees’ New Second Baseman?

The free-agent market offers several options, but Russell has a clear favorite: “Ha Seong Kim… perfect Yankees fit after Gleyber Torres,” Russell said. “Defense-first guy who is at least an average hitter. He’s also very versatile defensively. I think the team could use it.”

Ha-Seong Kim #7 of the San Diego Padres throws to first base for an out against the Miami Marlins during the ninth inning of the game at loanDepot park on August 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Ha-Seong Kim #7 of the San Diego Padres throws to first base for an out against the Miami Marlins during the ninth inning of the game at loanDepot park on August 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Kim’s Versatility: A Crucial Advantage

Kim’s versatility is one of his standout qualities. With Anthony Volpe at shortstop, Kim could seamlessly rotate between second and third base, offering manager Aaron Boone added flexibility in managing his lineup.

A Strategic and Affordable Acquisition for the Yankees

Kim, who recently completed a four-year, $28 million contract with the Padres, might pursue a similar short-term deal with the Yankees. A two-year contract would provide the team with an opportunity to evaluate his performance and potential for the future.

If Kim can recover quickly from his recent shoulder surgery, he could be ready by Opening Day, making him a strategic acquisition for the Yankees as they gear up for the new MLB season.

