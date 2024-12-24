Bucs bring back Super Bowl champion from injury to help Baker Mayfield reach the NFL playoffs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still out of playoff contention with an 8-7 record and a fluctuating level of play in the 2024 NFL season. The last few games will be critical, so getting a former Super Bowl champion back from a lengthy injury is good news for Baker Mayfield.

Last weekend’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys complicated the Tampa Bay franchise’s postseason aspirations, ending a valuable four-game winning streak that had renewed hopes of reaching the Super Bowl.

Mayfield continues to be the team’s leading figure in his second season with the Bucs and faces the challenge of spearheading the Tampa Bay franchise’s offense in the regular-season last games. To assist him, a player with valuable experience is back in position to take the field.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Former Super Bowl champion to help Baker Mayfield

Mayfield’s teammate who was a Super Bowl champion and now has recovered from injury to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is none other than Jordan Whitehead. The 27-year-old safety has been designated to return from injured reserve and could be an important piece for the Bucs, who need to win and hope for a slip-up by the Atlanta Falcons to take the lead in the NFC South.

Baker Mayfield, quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Advertisement

What injury did Jordan Whitehead have?

Whitehead has missed the last four games after injuring his pectoral muscle. The Bucs now have 21 days to activate him to the roster and he could play next weekend against Carolina Panthers. In the current season, the fifth of his career in Tampa Bay after a stint with the New York Jets, the 27-year-old safety records 76 combined tackles and 11 starts.

Advertisement

see also Baker Mayfield's net worth: How rich is the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

When did Whitehead win the Super Bowl?

Whitehead was Tom Brady’s teammate when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the 2020 NFL season Super Bowl over the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. In that campaign, the Bucs safety had played an important role on defense, something they are looking to find at this stage of the season.