The 2024 NFL regular season is reaching the finish line, but the most important part of the year is about to take center stage: the playoffs. Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes want to make another deep run this year, which is why the Kansas City Chiefs are constantly looking for ways to improve. Recently, they added to their offense by landing a former teammate of Aaron Rodgers on the Green Bay Packers.

On Monday, the Chiefs announced that they’ve signed tight end Robert Tonyan to the practice squad. The 30-year-old, who went undrafted in 2017, spent six years with the Packers, where he enjoyed fruitful seasons on Rodgers’ offense.

It remains to be seen whether the Chiefs plan to activate Tonyan anytime soon, though it’s safe to say that the Christmas game against the Pittsburgh Steelers comes a bit early for the tight end.

Tonyan’s NFL experience, including stint with Rodgers on the Packers

Tonyan caught 11 of his 17 career touchdowns in the 2020 NFL season, which was his most productive year so far, recording career-high numbers in games started (8) and receiving yards (586) apart.

Aaron Rodgers and Robert Tonyan celebrate a touchdown at MetLife Stadium.

The Indiana State product showed quite the connection with Rodgers during that campaign, including a statement performance against the Atlanta Falcons on “Monday Night Football,” catching three touchdown passes in the Packers’ 30-16 win.

Unfortunately, a torn ACL cut his season short in 2021. He came back for the 2022 NFL season, but Tonyan left for the Chicago Bears in 2023, making 11 catches for 112 yards in all 17 games of the regular season. Before landing in Kansas City, the tight end spent time with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024 but failed to record any stat.

Chiefs add necessary depth at TE for Reid and Mahomes

Getting him on the scout team means the Chiefs could arm Mahomes with another weapon if necessary. Tonyan has experience playing with a talented quarterback as Rodgers, so it could be interesting to see what he can bring to Kansas City’s offense.

Reid and Mahomes have already lost multiple tight ends to injury in the 2024 NFL season. The likes of Jared Wiley and Jody Fortson have been ruled out for the remainder of the year, which is why Tonyan provides some necessary depth.

Fortunately, Peyton Hendershot might be ready to go for the playoffs as the Chiefs announced that they opened their 21-day practice window on Monday. Not long ago, the team also signed veteran TE Anthony Firkser to have another option behind Travis Kelce and Noah Gray.