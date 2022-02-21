Stephen Curry had a brilliant performance at All Star 2022 leading Team LeBron to victory and breaking some individual All Star Game records. Here you can see what records were broken by the Warriors playmaker.

In a game with many stars, there was one that shone above all others: Golden State Warriors playmaker Stephen Curry seems destined for great achievements. And in this All Star 2022, he was undoubtedly the one who attracted the attention of all basketball fans on Cleveland night, achieving some individual records. Here you can see which ones he achieved.

Team LeBron beat Team Durant 163-160, but that may be the least important of the night. Although in favor of the spectacle, this game was much more interesting than the last All Star edition, played by the by the same teams, in which Team LeBron was also the winner by a wide difference: 170-150.

The "big three" that was formed in the team whose captain is the star of the Los Angeles Lakers concentrated the vast majority of the team's points: Gianni Antetokunmpo, Stephen Curry and LeBron James (who scored the winning shot) scored 104 of the 163 team points, that is, 64% of the total team points.

The records of Stephen Curry

Although Team LeBron's big three dazzled on the night in Cleveland, the one who drew all eyes (and applause) was Stephen Curry who became the second highest scorer in All Star history with 50 points (only surpassed by the 52 that Anthony Davis scored in the 2017 edition).

However, where the playmaker of the Golden State Warriors stood out the most was, as might be expected, in the 3-point shots. There, Curry greatly surpassed the previous record held by Paul George in the 2016 All Star. At that time, the current Los Angeles Clippers player made 9 three-point shots, while in this edition Curry hit 16.

The great performance allowed Steph to take the Kobe Bryant Trophy to the All Star MVP. At 33 years old, he is the third oldest player to achieve this award, only surpassed by Shaquille O'Neal and Michael Jordan.

