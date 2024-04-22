Los Angeles Clippers face Dallas Mavericks for the 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 2. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Where to watch Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Live for FREE in the USA: 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 2

The Los Angeles Clippers take on the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Uncover all the vital information, including the match date, tip-off time, and a variety of streaming options tailored for viewers in the United States, right here.

Of all the Playoff series in this first round, the one between these two rivals was expected to be the most evenly matched. However, the outcome of Game 1 appears to challenge this assumption: a decisive 109-97 victory for the vastly superior Clippers.

The Los Angeles team recognizes the significance of not only securing an initial win but also of consolidating their advantage by winning this second game on their home court. On the other hand, the Mavericks must rebound from the heavy blow of their postseason opener’s defeat and secure a victory to prevent heading to Dallas trailing 2-0.

When will the Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks match be played?

The game for the 2024 NBA Playoffs between Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks will be played this Wednesday, April 23 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks in the USA

This 2024 NBA Playoffs game between Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TNT.