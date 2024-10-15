Where to watch Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs live in the USA: 2024 NBA Preseason game

Miami Heat face San Antonio Spurs in a 2024 NBA Preseason game. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

The Miami Heat are set to take on the San Antonio Spurs in a 2024 NBA preseason showdown, with fans in the USA able to catch all the action through various streaming options. Don’t miss a moment of this thrilling matchup as both teams fine-tune their rosters ahead of the regular season.

Watch Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs live for FREE in the USA on Fubo

Following a narrow two-point victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, the Miami Heat bounced back from their earlier defeat to the Charlotte Hornets, signaling a positive shift as they continue their preparations for the regular season.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs are off to a strong start in the preseason, securing back-to-back wins. With minimal changes to their roster, head coach Greg Popovich aims to make the Spurs competitive once again, with hopes of contending for a playoff spot this year.

When will the Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs match be played?

Miami Heat will take on the San Antonio Spurs this Tuesday, October 15, in a 2024 NBA preseason matchup. The action is set to begin at 7:30 PM (ET).

Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs – Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs in the USA

Catch the 2024 NBA preseason matchup between the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs live in the USA on Fubo, which offers a free trial. You can also stream the game on NBA TV.