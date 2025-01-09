Texas A&M legend Johnny Manziel names the best player in college football history

When people ask how good Johnny Manziel was for the Texas A&M Aggies, simply mentioning his nickname, “Johnny Football,” should suffice. While his NFL career was a major disappointment and his off-field antics often overshadowed his talent, Manziel will always be remembered for the incredible memories he etched his name into. Though some argue he was the greatest college player ever, Manziel himself has named who holds that title.

Since the first collegiate football game in 1869, played between Rutgers and the College of New Jersey (now Princeton), hundreds of players have been hailed as the greatest to ever play the game, while thousands more have left their mark on the sport.

Manziel’s impact on college football went beyond his on-field performance; it was his frenetic lifestyle and captivating attitude that won him the admiration of millions, while also earning the disdain of many others. In short, Manziel had “aura” before the word was even cool.

Manziel played as he lived, hanging on by a thread on the brink of disaster, but ultimately, and especially during his years in College Station, he got away with it. He was an all-out daredevil, his recklessness was on full display on the gridiron. As he led the Aggies on a Cinderella run during his first year in the NCAA, Manziel became the first player ever to win the Heisman Trophy as a freshman in 2012.

Johnny Manziel of the Texas A&M Aggies poses with a jersey after he was picked #22 overall by the Cleveland Browns during the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall on May 8, 2014 in New York City.

Although Manziel has a strong case to be the greatest of all time in college football, though unrelated his professional career stains his case. Manziel himself believes he isn’t worthy of that title, and instead named former Auburn Tigers quarterback Cam Newton as the best player in CFB history.

“Cam Newton is the best CFB player to ever lace em up #unpopularopinions,” Manziel tweeted on his personal X account in May 2021. “Tim Tebow #2.”

Super-Cam

Newton has made a very strong case to be crowned as the best of all time. His college journey was a rollercoaster in itself. Newton enrolled for the University of Florida and was a part of the 2008 Gators football team that went on to become BCS national champions, grabbing headlines nationwide along the way for non-football related topics.

After a short and often forgotten transfer to Blinn College, a JUCO school in Texas, in 2009, Newton committed to the University of Auburn, where his career would skyrocket. His junior-year, Newton took college football by storm. As the Tigers won the BCS National Championship against Oregon, Newton finished a Heisman season with out-of-this-world numbers.

Cam Newton, quarterback of the Auburn University Tigers, speaks after being awarded the 2010 Heisman Memorial Trophy Award on December 11, 2010 in New York City.

In 2010, Newton threw 2,854 yards, 30 touchdowns and 7 interceptions in 14 games. Moreover, he rushed for 1,473 yards on the ground, totalling 20 rushing touchdowns, he would also add a receiving score to highlight a historic season, one that may never be replicated again. Newton won the Heisman in 2010 and later went on to become an NFL MVP in 2015, joining an elite group of players to accomplish both feats.

Tim Tebow’s case

Like Manziel, Tim Tebow was given a catchy nickname, showcasing his immense popularity across the country. Dubbed “TebowMania,” the quarterback made a strong case for the GOAT conversation with his career in Gainesville.

While Newton had a magical 2010 season, Tebow’s consistency and longevity during his time at Florida may give him the upper hand. Newton only started for one season, whereas Tebow was a starter for three of his four years, with the exception of his freshman year. Even as a backup, however, he was part of the 2006 national championship-winning Gators team.

A two-time Maxwell Award winner and one-time Heisman Trophy recipient, along with a top-3 finish in another year, Tebow was a dominant force in college football. During his Heisman season in 2007, he posted staggering numbers: 3,286 passing yards, 32 touchdowns, and just 6 interceptions, while also adding 895 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns.

Quarterback Tim Tebow of the University of Florida speaks after winning the 73rd Annual Heisman Memorial Trophy Award on December 8, 2007 in New York City.

Unresolved

The debate is endless, and to each their own. Vince Young, Tim Tebow, Cam Newton, Reggie Bush—the list could go on forever. Fans of different schools will always have differing opinions and will never reach a consensus on who the greatest was.

Moreover, there is no definitive evidence to crown one undisputed GOAT. Thus, it’s largely based on perception, personal preference, and strong statistical backing—though even those can be contested.

Year after year, college football sees superstars emerge, and while many players put on sensational seasons—perhaps due to nostalgia—they don’t seem to match the legacies left behind by greats like Newton, Manziel, and Tebow.