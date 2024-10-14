NBA News: Parsons compares Bronny and LeBron with Clippers' Austin Rivers playing for Doc

With the start of the NBA season around the corner, Los Angeles Lakers' Lebron James and Bronny James have drawn a comparison with Doc Rivers coaching his son, Austin Rivers in the Los Angeles Clippers.

One of the most anticipated moments of the 2024-25 NBA season will be when LeBron James and his son, Bronny James, step on the court together, becoming the first father-son duo to ever play in the NBA. However, Bronny’s draft selection has sparked criticism, and now former NBA player Chandler Parsons has drawn a comparison between the Lakers’ situation and Austin Rivers playing under his father, Doc Rivers, with the Los Angeles Clippers.

On the show Run It Back, shared his thoughts, dampening some of the excitement surrounding LeBron and Bronny: “I think it’s more strange, like back in the day, when Austin Rivers played for his dad.

“A player is always gonna feel some way about the coach. ‘Uh, he snubbed me. You subbed me out too early.’ he added. “Three minutes to go, and he looks down the bench and picks Austin to go in instead of me. I’m gonna feel a little slighted by that. I can’t help but think that’s favoritism,” Parsons said.

He also made a bold prediction about the media attention the father-son duo will attract: “You have to block that dynamic out, try to be a professional. After Lakers win or lose the opening night, they’re going to be talking about that. There’s going to be a new story,” he ended.

Head coach Doc Rivers of the Los Angeles Clippers talks to Austin Rivers #25 of the Los Angeles Clippers in the second half of the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on December 25, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. The Los Angeles Lakers won 111-102.

The Austin-Doc Rivers pairing was the first father-son coach-player combo in NBA history, and Austin faced constant scrutiny, frequently being labeled a “nepo baby” due to accusations of nepotism. Bronny hasn’t yet made his NBA debut, but similar criticisms have already surfaced. It will be up to him to prove doubters wrong—or risk confirming those claims.

Austin Rivers about Bronny’s draft

Austin Rivers, whose career has been plagued by accusations of nepotism, offered his thoughts on Bronny’s situation, drawing on his own experiences. “(Bronny) getting drafted and playing with his dad, I don’t want that negativity coming his way because he doesn’t deserve it,” he said to ESPN.

“When I went to the Clippers people were like ‘you’re only in the league because of your dad’, after me being the number one player in the United States two years prior,” he added. “This is a whole different level, because Doc’s great, LeBron James is the most popular basketball player to ever play other than maybe Michael Jordan,” Rivers stated.

When will LeBron and Bronny play together?

While it remains to be seen whether Bronny will be a regular part of the Lakers’ rotation or spend time with the G-League team, history could be made early in the upcoming season.

According to NBA Insider Shams Charania, there are expectations that LeBron and Bronny could debut together as soon as opening night, October 22nd, against the Minnesota Timberwolves.