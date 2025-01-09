NFL News: Alvin Kamara's Saints in talks with Super Bowl champion under Bill Belichick to be new HC

The New Orleans Saints are another franchise looking for a new head coach for the 2024 NFL season following the firing of Dennis Allen in early November. The team, led by star Alvin Kamara, is looking to make a quality leap forward and has already targeted a Super Bowl champion in Bill Belichick‘s New England Patriots.

The experience of winning a Super Bowl is enough validation for any player or coach in the NFL, especially when it comes from a dynasty the size of Belichick’s Patriots. Although New Orleans knows that New England’s is an inimitable era, they want to hire a former member of that team to change their present.

Kamara and the Saints finished at the bottom of the NFC South with a 5-12 record in a forgettable season that ended with a four-game losing streak. The rebuild for the upcoming season includes rethinking the team from a technical standpoint, so interviews will begin soon in New Orleans.

The Super Bowl champion with Belichick’s Patriots who could be interviewed by the Saints is none other than Kliff Kingsbury, who currently works as offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders. The New Orleans franchise sent the request to interview Kingsbury, although there is still no date set for the meeting between the former New England Patriots player and the management of the team that has Kamara as its star player.

Kliff Kingsbury, the ofensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders

When did Kingsbury win the Super Bowl with the Patriots?

Kingsbury was part of the Patriots in the 2003 NFL season, which ended with the New England franchise winning the Super Bowl over the Carolina Panthers in early 2004. It was the second time Belichick had been crowned league champion. After his time with the Pats, Kingsbury had a brief and unremarkable stint as a player with the Saints.

Another NFL team interested in Kliff Kingsbury

Kingsbury’s work as offensive coordinator in the 2024 NFL has raised the interest of another team, in addition to the Saints. It is Caleb Williams’ Chicago Bears, who also requested an interview with the member of the Commanders’ coaching staff.