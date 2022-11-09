Packers' 2nd place in NFC North does not impress everyone. Now, a Hall of Famer has severely judged Aaron Rodgers and thinks he should no longer be Green Bay's quarterback.

Green Bay is definitely not having a great 2022 NFL season. After a 3-6 start, a Hall of Famer has very clear who is the main problem: Aaron Rodgers. Now, he has slammed the quarterback by saying he should no longer be a starter for the Packers.

It has not been the best year for Packers' fans. They almost lost Aaron Rodgers, who was intended to be traded. But the team had faith in him to guide Green Bay to success this year and finally prove all his critics wrong.

Well, that isn't going so well. The team's hopes to win the NFC North this year are almost gone. Now, a Hall of Famer has talked about who is the main responsible for this situation and thinks that Aaron Rodgers should be leaving Green Bay soon.

LeRoy Butler slams Aaron Rodgers and thinks it is time for him to be the substitute

After nine weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the Packers have a 3-6 record. The team is not performing very well and for LeRoy Butler, a Hall of Famer, Aaron Rodgers has all the responsibility.

LeRoy Butler, who played in Green Bay for 11 years, is not happy with how his former team is doing this season. He thinks that, if this bad season continues, Packers should give Jordan Love, backup quarterback, an opportunity soon.

"After that point, if you've lost those games, you've got to get Jordan Love in there at some point, because there's no Playoffs," said Butler to CBS Sports. "I mean, there's no Playoffs, you're not in the Playoffs. You have to find out at some point can Jordan Love play because you can't get rid of Aaron Rodgers because of his contract. But you can find a way to get Jordan Love some work to just kind of find out what you're going to have in a few years."

It is true that the Packers have thought about the quarterback transition after Rodgers leaves the team. Jordan Love has received some chances, but with this rhythm, it could be a good opportunity for Green Bay to begin with that move and try their backup QB in regular season.