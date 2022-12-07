The 2022 NFL season has ended for Von Miller. After an exploratory surgery, it was revealed the linebacker has a torn ACL. How does his injury affects the Buffalo Bills and their Super Bowl LVII odds?

Von Miller's 2022 NFL season is over. After several doubts about his injury, the linebacker underwent an exploratory surgery, which revealed a torn ACL. But how does this affects the Buffalo Bills and their odds for the Super Bowl LVII?

Von Miller's injury: How does it affects the Bills' Super Bowl LVII odds?

Von Miller is undoubtedly a great player and one of the best linebackers the NFL has seen. He won the Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos and the Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams before joining the Buffalo Bills for the 2022 season.

Unfortunately, his season is over after getting a torn ACL. He was hopeful that it was only a lateral meniscus problem and he even told that he would only miss a game, but an explanatory surgery revealed the real injury.

Fortunately, the Buffalo Bills are still the favorites for the oddsmakers to win the Super Bowl LVII. According to BetMGM, the AFC East team has a +375 and are on top of the list, above the Kansas City Chiefs (+500).

These odds have been moving a lot in the last couple of weeks as the Chiefs and Bills are fighting for the first place. But with Odell Beckham Jr. near Buffalo, it seems like they are still the favorites to win the next Super Bowl.