Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers have not won a playoff game in over seven years, which is why the pressure is at its peak as they face the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round.

Additionally, after a promising start to the 2024 season, the Steelers have suffered four consecutive losses, causing the fans’ patience to wear thin. There is no room for error.

In a franchise where the historical standard has been Super Bowl or bust, several changes could be on the horizon if there is another failure for Tomlin, along with players like Russell Wilson.

What happens if the Steelers lose to the Ravens?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are prepared to make significant decisions in the event of a loss to the Ravens. An interesting take by Ian Rapoport in The Dan Patrick Show hints the future of Mike Tomlin and Russell Wilson in this scenario.

“If the Steelers get blown out against the Ravens, I don’t think anything happens to Mike Tomlin, but I would say they take another look at the quarterback position trying to figure that out for next year. I have thought and I have believed that their starting quarterback for next year is on the roster. My sense is that was Russell Wilson, but it’s been very rough the last month. Very rough. So, maybe it’s not. I think we’re about to find out.”

