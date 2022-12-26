The Denver Broncos are moving on from Nathaniel Hackett. The head coach was unable to succeed at Colorado, so now the AFC West team has hired a Super Bowl champion to take the job.

The 2022 NFL season is ending and the Denver Broncos are already thinking in what's coming for 2023. The AFC West team has fired Nathaniel Hackett as head coach and quickly announced his replacement: a Super Bowl champion.

2022 was definitely not the best season for the Broncos. Even though they signed Russell Wilson as their top quarterback, he was unable to perform well with Nathaniel Hackett as head coach.

After Week 16's defeat against the Los Angeles Rams, the team's front office decided to cut Hackett and search for another head coach. They found one with Super Bowl experience and are confident he's the one that will return them to glory soon.

Denver Broncos hire Jerry Rosburg to replace Nathaniel Hackett

With a 4-11 record, Hackett left Denver at the bottom of the AFC West. In Week 16, Denver was defeated by the Los Angeles Rams with a 51-14 score, which of course did not make the front office very happy.

This Monday the team announced Hackett's exit and quickly they revealed his replacement. Jerry Rosburg will be the interim head coach for these two last games of the season, but it is uncertain if he'll remain in the job for 2023.

Rosburg, 67, served as assistant coach for Hacket this season. He won the Super Bowl XLVII with the Baltimore Ravens when he was Special teams coordinator and Denver is confident that he'll recover a broken locker room.