The NFL playoffs are approaching, but the New York Jets find themselves on the outside looking in. With eyes already set on the 2025-26 NFL season, Jets owner Woody Johnson shared his thoughts in an interview with the New York Post before the team’s victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. In the discussion, Johnson issued a clear message to the rest of the league.

Reflecting on a season filled with unmet expectations, Johnson didn’t hold back. “I think this season was sad and disappointing,” he admitted. “I felt this was the most talented roster the Jets have had since I became owner in 2000. With Aaron Rodgers returning from his Achilles injury and a core of young stars like Garrett Wilson, Sauce Gardner, and Breece Hall, expectations were high.”

Despite the optimism heading into the season, the Jets struggled to find consistency. Looking ahead, Johnson expressed his determination to restore pride in the franchise. “I want to have a team they can be proud of,” he emphasized. “I want to be great on the field. I want to be great off the field. I want them to feel proud every time they wear ‘Jets,’ front and back, wherever they go.”

Johnson also outlined his more active role in shaping the team’s future. “This is the first time I’ve been this involved to such an extent,” he revealed. “I’m taking a much more hands-on approach to the interview process for the next season. We want to build the best roster and assemble the best coaching staff possible.“

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets throws a pass in the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona.

Johnson reflects on regrets during the season

As the Jets shift their focus after missing the playoffs, the team is taking a break to regroup and refine their game plan for the future. When asked about potential regrets regarding midseason decisions, Johnson remained resolute in his choices, particularly those involving the coaching staff.

see also NFL News: Jets owner Woody Johnson shares bold update on Aaron Rodgers' future with the team

“No, not at all,” Johnson said. “I was very, very sure that I was making the right decision. I didn’t do it to spark anything or for any other reason. I just knew everything I needed to know about that situation.”

Johnson takes responsibility for Jets’ underwhelming season

In a moment of self-reflection, Johnson acknowledged his role in the Jets’ struggles and their inability to advance. He also shared how his personal circumstances may have impacted the NFL season. “I feel very responsible. I was out of the country for a little while, but I’m accountable for everything,” Johnson admitted.

The Jets’ owner expressed optimism for the future, emphasizing his commitment to restoring pride in the organization. “That’s why I think, based on my experience, we’ve put a process together that I hope and expect will give fans something to truly be proud of,” Johnson said. “When they look at this organization, they should be able to say, ‘Yeah, I’m a Jets fan,’ and feel proud of it.”

