One of the biggest disappointments of this NFL season, without a doubt, was the New York Jets. At the start of the season, many believed that with Aaron Rodgers, the chances of at least finishing with a positive record were likely; however, they fell far short of those expectations. The star QB, heavily criticized by both insiders and outsiders, shared what his immediate future will look like as the regular season comes to a close.

In their last home game at MetLife Stadium, the Jets managed to secure a victory over the Dolphins, who desperately needed a win and other results to make the Wild Card. After the game, Rodgers spoke at a press conference, and, grateful for his two years with the franchise, he mentioned that he would need time to think about what comes next.

“I just need some time away to think about my future in the game, and my future here if they want me to be a part of the next phase,” Rodgers said. “Either way I’m thankful for my two years here.”

Additionally, when specifically asked about returning to wear green next season, the former Packers player was decisive: “I honestly don’t know… if I did I don’t know that I’d tell you,” Rodgers stated.

Aaron Rodgers #8 and Davante Adams #17 of the New York Jets leave the field after beating the Miami Dolphins 32-20 at MetLife Stadium on January 05, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Throughout this season, Rodgers completed 63% of his passes, threw for 3,897 yards with 28 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. Undoubtedly, these are not bad numbers for a team that finished the season with a negative record of five wins and twelve losses.

Woody Johnson commented on Rodgers’ situation

The mood in the Jets’ camp after the season was far from positive. A negative record well below expectations, Robert Saleh’s mid-season departure, and certain conflicts between their top stars led to owner Woody Johnson feeling disappointed.

Despite all the setbacks, in a recent interview with The New York Post, Johnson expressed optimism about what’s next and gave a bold update on Aaron Rodgers’ future with the team, making it clear that the new HC would have a significant influence on whether he stays or not.

“From a numbers standpoint, he did OK, except for the most important number — winning games,” Johnson said on Rodgers performance through the season. He then clarified the organizational approach to the quarterback situation: “That’s going to be up to the coach. The coach will have to decide what the quarterback situation is.”

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson speaks during an introductory press conference for quarterback Aaron Rodgers at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on April 26, 2023 in Florham Park, New Jersey.

The importance of reshuffling and starting fresh

Undoubtedly, a new season of this caliber would be unsustainable next year. That’s why players, coaching staff, and management must all get on the same page to, in some way, put the Jets back in the spotlight.

Rodgers’ return is an uncertainty, especially considering that there is no head coach appointed for what’s to come. From Johnson down, everyone will need to start moving quickly to form a strong team and somehow try to improve the disastrous results of recent times.