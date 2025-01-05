NHL News: Anders Sorensen issues blunt statement to Connor Bedard, Blackhawks after loss to Rangers

After snapping their losing streak with a win over the Montreal Canadiens, the Chicago Blackhawks returned to their old ways. While hosting the New York Rangers, the Hawks delivered a deflating performance, getting ragdolled in a 6-2 defeat. Interim coach Anders Sorensen had seen enough of his team’s lackluster outing and sent a stern message to everyone in the locker room, including young star Connor Bedard.

Embarrassment is never ending for fans in Chicago. Following the heartcrushing loss during the NHL‘s Winter Classic, several players on the Blackhawks voiced strong messages stating their frustration and making it clear they had to flip the script. However, words are carried away by the wind, and in the Windy City, the breeze is stronger than anywhere else.

Albeit the win against Montreal, Chicago has looked awful to start the new year and it doesn’t look like it will be escaping the NHL’s basement any time soon. The crestfallen Rangers walked into United Center, and walked all over the soulless Blackhawks. Sorensen didn’t sugarcoat his thoughts, making something clear to Bedard and company.

“We were off to a good start, and then our puck management was not good at all. Unacceptable,” Blackhawks interim coach Anders Sorensen stated, via Chicago Sun-Times. “Then we get stuck in our own zone because we’re tired and we can’t get out… Nothing good comes out of that.

Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks arrives to the red carpet prior to the Chicago Blackhawks home opener against the San Jose Sharks at the United Center on October 17, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

“Decision-making, the turnovers and icings. When you ice it that many times, I think there were two [goals] off faceoffs today. So that’s not a good recipe.”

The Blackhawks jumped to an early 1-0 lead, thanks to a feed from Bedard to Tyler Bertuzzi, but were outplayed by the Rangers that scored five straight goals enroute to a 6-2 whooping.

Bedard’s comments prove to be of no avail

Following the Hawks’ victory over the Habs on January 3, Bedard made a strong statement regarding the team’s intention to turn the page after the Winter Classic debacle. However, just two days later, it feels as though the team has forgotten their new mantra and fallen back into their old, hazardous habits.

“We weren’t only losing, we were losing by a lot,” Connor Bedard commented after the win over Montreal. “And it’s frustrating, of course. So it’s good to turn the page a little bit, and hopefully we can use that momentum.”

Little did it help the Blackhawks. Though they snapped their five-game losing streak, the Hawks couldn’t build on it and haven’t won consecutive games since their three-game winning streak in mid-December. Since, Chicago lost six of its last seven games.

Nick Foligno’s message

Likewise, just as with Bedard’s statement, the Blackhawks managed to make his postgame comments from the Montreal game age horribly in less than 48 hours.

Chicago Blackhawks interim coach Anders Sorensen speaks with center Connor Bedard in the bench during an NHL game.

“We left a bad taste in everyone’s mouth, ourselves mostly, in how we played in that Winter Classic. We want to make sure we’re proud of the brand of hockey we’re putting out there,” Nick Foligno stated. “We had an honest conversation yesterday about how disappointed we were with the way we’ve been playing. I’m really proud of every guy for stepping up tonight.”

It’s hard to believe the Blackhawks can take any pride in their horrendous performance against the Rangers. New York started Louis Domingue in net, who had been recalled from the AHL, and Chicago barely made things uncomfortable for the visiting goaltender.

The Blackhawks will return to the ice on January 8 to take on the Colorado Avalanche. Judging by Chicago’s last performance, things aren’t looking good for the Hawks against the star-studded Avalanche.

