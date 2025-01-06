NCAAF News: Arch Manning gets key teammate as Texas secures Bill Belichick's UNC transfer

The Texas Longhorns are sitting at the doors of the National Championship. Under Steve Sarkisian, the Horns have reached the College Football Playoff Semifinals twice in consecutive seasons. However, Texas is not losing sight of their future, which looks bright with Arch Manning at the quarterback position. In view of the upcoming season, the Longhorns reeled in an exciting transfer from Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels.

North Carolina has been turned upside down since Belichick’s arrival. The legendary coach’s presence has brought winds of change to Chapel Hill and the Tar Heels will be looking very differently during the 2025 NCAA season.

Texas, on the other hand, has established its base of players for the future, but doesn’t shy away from securing some talented weapons available in the portal. Manning is set to take over the reins next season, though there remains some skepticism over Quinn Ewers‘ future. There is even some buzz surrounding Sarkisian’s stay, amid rumors linking him to the NFL.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Regardless, one thing is factual, and the Longhorns have signed defensive lineman Travis Shaw off the transfer portal. Shaw arrives at The Forty Acres as a senior, after starting his college career as a true-freshman with the University of North Carolina in 2022.

Texas quarterback Arch Manning (16) on the field during pregame warmups before the start of the college football game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Texas Longhorns on November 30, 2024 in College Station, Texas.

Advertisement

Through 37 appearances in college football, Shaw has registered 55 total tackles (27 solo, 28 assisted), six tackles for loss, and four passes defended. He joins Manning’s Longhorns, hoping to become a prolific nose tackle and pursue a Natty.

Advertisement

see also Buckeyes HC Ryan Day makes strong confession about Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers ahead of the Cotton Bowl

Sarkisian’s expected to receive calls from NFL teams

Upon arrival in Austin, Sarkisian has given life to the crestfallen Longhorns. Aside from a struggling first season, Texas had winning years since and has been amidst the top-four schools in the country in consecutive campaigns. Therefore, Sarkisian’s ability at rebuilding the roster and putting together an elite team has been acknowledged by many teams in the NFL.

Advertisement

Although Sarkisian is under contract at Texas through the 2030 season, should an NFL organization come knocking at his door, he may decide to try his luck at the next level. Sarkisian has been a QBs coach and an offensive coordinator for the Oakland Raiders and Atlanta Falcons, respectively, but has yet to experience the life of a head coach in the NFL.

“I would expect some teams to call and inquire about Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, who has drawn some interest from the NFL level,” NFL insider Adam Schefter said during ESPN’s NFL Countdown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ohio State HC Ryan Day speaks about former Buckeyes QB Quinn Ewers

Though often forgotten and overlooked, Quinn Ewers started off his career at the collegiate level with the Ohio State Buckeyes. He only played a couple of snaps his freshman season and transferred to Texas. The rest is history.

Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns celebrates after the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Advertisement

However, there’s a chapter waiting to be written when Ewers meets his former school during the CFP Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. Ahead of this exciting contest, head coach Ryan Day spoke about the former quarterback in Ohio State’s program.

Advertisement

see also Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian makes one thing clear before Cotton Bowl clash against Buckeyes

“He always had a great attitude. You could see the talent. Certainly, didn’t want to see him leave, but we knew he was going to be a special player,” Ryan Day said. “He’s had a great career at Texas. A lot of people here still have good relationships with him and think the world of him.”

Advertisement

The Longhorns and Buckeyes will face off at the Cotton Bowl on January 10 at 7:30p.m ET. The winner moves on to the NCAA National Championship, where either Penn State or Notre Dame will be waiting. Texas will have all hands on deck, as even mascot Bevo will be able to make the trip to Arlington, after being left out of the Peach Bowl.