NFL News: George Kittle fires back at Nick Bosa after sharp comments on 49ers' disappointing season

George Kittle, like the rest of the San Francisco 49ers, acknowledges that the team’s season was disappointing and forgettable. However, when he learned of Nick Bosa’s comments about leadership and the franchise’s poor performance, Kittle didn’t hold back in his response.

In recent statements, Kittle addressed Bosa’s remark, where the defender said, “It’s hard to look guys in the faces as the leader on the team,” referencing the losing season. Kittle fired back, saying, “I can look all my teammates in the face… I have no shame in that.”

In what seemed like a pointed message to Bosa, Kittle added, “You can go check the tape, and if you’re okay with your resume which is on the tape, then you should be okay with your season.” This comment appeared to challenge Bosa to reflect on any mistakes he may have made as a defender that contributed to the team’s struggles in 2024.

Developing story…