NFL News: George Kittle fires back at Nick Bosa after sharp comments on 49ers' disappointing season

It seems George Kittle was not pleased with teammate Nick Bosa's remarks about leadership during what was undoubtedly a disappointing season for the San Francisco 49ers.

Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium on December 12, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.
© Getty ImagesNick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium on December 12, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.

By Richard Tovar

George Kittle, like the rest of the San Francisco 49ers, acknowledges that the team’s season was disappointing and forgettable. However, when he learned of Nick Bosa’s comments about leadership and the franchise’s poor performance, Kittle didn’t hold back in his response.

In recent statements, Kittle addressed Bosa’s remark, where the defender said, “It’s hard to look guys in the faces as the leader on the team,” referencing the losing season. Kittle fired back, saying, “I can look all my teammates in the face… I have no shame in that.”

In what seemed like a pointed message to Bosa, Kittle added, “You can go check the tape, and if you’re okay with your resume which is on the tape, then you should be okay with your season.” This comment appeared to challenge Bosa to reflect on any mistakes he may have made as a defender that contributed to the team’s struggles in 2024.

KNBR
KNBR
@KNBR
George Kittle responds to Nick Bosa saying "It's hard to look guys in the faces as the leader on the team" after a disappointing season. "I can look all my teammates in the face.... I have no shame in that. You can go check the tape, and if you're okay with your resume which is…

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

