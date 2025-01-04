Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs will have more than three weeks of rest before the Divisional Round of the playoffs. In this scenario, the head coach must make several important decisions.

First, many starters will get rest in the final game of the regular season against the Denver Broncos. Despite the potential loss of rhythm, arriving healthy and fresh for the postseason is a key factor for stars like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Chris Jones.

Next, the rotation of players in various positions will be crucial in determining the core group to aim for a third consecutive Super Bowl victory. Undoubtedly, the offensive line could make the difference in this new championship run.

Who is left tackle for Chiefs?

Andy Reid confirmed that DJ Humphries would be the starting left tackle for the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos. “There’s a good chance he’ll start. Yeah. Again, he’s one I’m kind of checking every day as we go.”

If Humphries delivers a strong performance, Reid could consider one of the most significant changes for the playoffs. Moving star Joe Thuney back to his natural position at guard, further strengthening an offensive line that has faced many challenges.

It is important to remember that Thuney was deployed as a left tackle as an emergency measure due to persistent issues at the position when using Kingsley Suamataia or Jawaan Taylor.