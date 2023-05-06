Patrick Mahomes had a very special distinction in the 2023 Kentucky Derby. Read here to check out all the details.

Thanks to their second Super Bowl win in four years, the Kansas City Chiefs are a new dynasty in the NFL. Patrick Mahomes claimed his second NFL MVP Award and, even with an ankle injury, delivered an epic performance to beat the Philadelphia Eagles.

Now, Patrick Mahomes has entered the conversation as one of the best quarterbacks in history. Last season, he was sensational throwing for 5250 yards and 41 touchdowns. Mahomes is only 27-years old. Just incredible.

Aa a result, just a few weeks ago, Patrick Mahomes was included in TIME's magazine list of the 100 Most Influential People in 2023. This weekend, the quarterback get another amazing distinction at the Kentucky Derby.

Why is Patrick Mahomes at the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

Patrick Mahomes has been invited to the Kentucky Derby to call the traditional: Riders Up! Every year, a special guest gets the honor to 'command' the jockeys to mount their horses before the prestigious race. The quarterback is the chosen one for 2023.

As a Super Bowl champion and a future Hall of Famer, Mahomes fills all the qualities needed by the Kentucky Derby's organization as the invitee has to be "a dignitary or celebrity attendee".

This Saturday, Patrick Mahomes will be in charge of one of the most special moments in the Kentucky Derby's protocol. In fact, as it happens in boxing with the famous Let's Get Ready to Rumble, the Riders Up phrase has been used throughout the years to fire all the spectators at the track and also at home watching the race.