Canelo Alvarez received an extraordinary present from the Pittsburgh Steelers before his fight with John Ryder in Guadalajara. Check out the details.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Canelo Alvarez are beloved in Mexico. Though teams like the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys are very popular in the country, the Steel Curtain has a very special place in the heart of millions of fans.

'Canelo' is back to fight in Mexico for the first time since 2011. After a resounding loss against Dmitry Bivol, Alvarez is trying to find redemption. People from all over the world wanted to watch this new episode in his legacy.

Among those fans were some members of the Pittsburgh Steelers and, to recognize greatness, they delivered a marvelous gift for the boxing star. Read here to check out the details.

Canelo Alvarez receives a very special gift from the Pittsburgh Steelers

Prior to his fight against John Ryder in Guadalajara, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez received a special visit from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Najee Harris, star running back of the team, presented the boxer a jersey signed for him.

Canelo is the undisputed champion in the super middleweight division. His record is currently at 58-2-2. On the other side, the Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the two winningest franchises in the NFL with six Super Bowls.

"To Canelo. You're a role model to everyone. Viva Mexico. Go Steelers." That was the message dedicated by Najee Harris to Canelo and both appeared in a picture with the signed jersey.

The last time the Pittsburgh Steelers played in Mexico was on 2000 during a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts and Peyton Manning. The fans are waiting for their return as part of the NFL International Series.